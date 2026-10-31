Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year on Saturday when he faces WBC super middleweight champion Christian Mbilli in Saudi Arabia. Alvarez will be fighting for the first time since dropping his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford in September 2025.

Mbilli was promoted from interim to full champion by the WBC in the wake of Crawford's retirement after dominating Alvarez. Despite being promoted rather than winning the belt in the ring, Mbilli is a world-class fighter. He brings a relentless power-punching style to the ring and will look to overwhelm arguably the greatest fighter of the generation in Alvarez.

For Alvarez, even a rare fight where he is not the man entering the ring as champion feels like another day at the office. That's a product of Alvarez being a staple of pound-for-pound lists and championship fights for nearly two decades. While some believe that Alvarez's loss to Crawford was the product of time and ring miles catching up to him, Alvarez will look to use Saturday to show that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Why the time is now for Canelo Alvarez to prove that he still has it on the elite, championship level Brian Campbell

Check out how you can watch the action on Saturday night below, but be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event as well.

Mbilli vs. Alvarez fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez -330 vs. Christian Mbilli (c) +250, WBC super middleweight title

Jaime Munguia -1800 vs. Nikita Zon +850, super middleweights

Rafael Espinoza (c) -3000 vs. Ricardo Blandon +1100, WBO featherweight title

David Picasso -700 vs. Carl Jammes Martin +450, featherweights

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Raymundo Rojas Garcia, junior lightweights

Where to watch Mbilli vs. Alvarez

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start times: 1 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalks expected around 4:30 p.m. ET)

Where to watch: DAZN PPV | Price: $79.99