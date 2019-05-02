Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight: Date, card, odds, start time, undercard, boxing live stream
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs on Saturday
One of the biggest boxing matches of 2019 is finally upon us. Unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will put his trio of 160-pound titles on the line when he squares off against IBF champion Daniel Jacobs. The two have seemingly been on a collision course since both signed with streaming app DAZN in 2018 and the company had hopes of the two facing off sooner than later.
Alvarez is coming off his debut victory with DAZN in November where he scored a decisive third-round TKO over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden. Jacobs, meanwhile, scored a split decision win over Serhiy Derevianchenko (a former training partner) in October. With so much going on this week around the card, we at CBS Sports aim to keep you as updated as possible with complete coverage from Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to get ready for Saturday night's showdown from Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Live stream: DAZN | Price: $9.99/Month, $99.99/Year
Canelo vs. Jacobs fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Canelo Alvarez (c) -400
Daniel Jacobs +300
Unified middleweight championship
Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500
Mauricio Herrera +900
Junior welterweights
Lamont Roach Jr. -900
Jonathan Oquendo +500
Super featherweights
|Joseph Diaz Jr. N/A
Freddy Fonseca N/A
Super featherweights
Canelo vs. Jacobs fight news, information
