Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight live stream, how to watch on DAZN, boxing start time, channel

Everything you need to know in order to watch the middleweight showdown on Saturday

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be bubbling with anticipation on Saturday night ahead of boxing's biggest bout so far in 2019. WBA and WBC middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will put his belts on the line when he takes on IBF champion Daniel Jacobs in a unification fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. 

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) will be facing a formidable test in Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) as he makes his second appearance under the DAZN banner since signing a blockbuster 10-fight, $365 million deal with the upstart streaming service last fall. The two were so amped up for Saturday's action that they nearly got into on Friday during the staredown after the weigh-in ceremony. 

Below is all the information you need to enjoy the Canelo-Jacobs action on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

Canelo vs. Jacobs viewing information

Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: DAZN (Watch exclusively here)

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class

Canelo Alvarez (c) -500

Daniel Jacobs +375

Middleweight titles

Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500 Mauricio Herrera +1000 Welterweights

Lamont Roach Jr. -450

Jonathan Oquendo +325

Featherweights

Joseph Diaz Jr. -3500

Freddy Fonseca +1200

Junior middleweights

