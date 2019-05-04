Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight live stream, how to watch on DAZN, boxing start time, channel
Everything you need to know in order to watch the middleweight showdown on Saturday
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will be bubbling with anticipation on Saturday night ahead of boxing's biggest bout so far in 2019. WBA and WBC middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will put his belts on the line when he takes on IBF champion Daniel Jacobs in a unification fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) will be facing a formidable test in Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) as he makes his second appearance under the DAZN banner since signing a blockbuster 10-fight, $365 million deal with the upstart streaming service last fall. The two were so amped up for Saturday's action that they nearly got into on Friday during the staredown after the weigh-in ceremony.
Below is all the information you need to enjoy the Canelo-Jacobs action on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Canelo vs. Jacobs viewing information
Date: Saturday, May 4
Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Live stream: DAZN (Watch exclusively here)
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Canelo Alvarez (c) -500
Daniel Jacobs +375
Middleweight titles
|Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500
|Mauricio Herrera +1000
|Welterweights
Lamont Roach Jr. -450
Jonathan Oquendo +325
Featherweights
Joseph Diaz Jr. -3500
Freddy Fonseca +1200
Junior middleweights
-
