Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight odds, card: Canelo a sizable favorite in middleweight unification bout

It's fight night in Las Vegas this week as all eyes will be on the T-Mobile Arena for the biggest boxing match thus far in 2019. Canelo Alvarez will put his pair of middleweight titles (along with the lineal crown) on the line against IBF champ Daniel Jacobs in a 160-pound unification bout from Las Vegas on Saturday night (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET).

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) will be getting into the ring for the first time in 2019, and this will mark his second fight since signing a five-year, 11-fight deal with streaming service DAZN in October. In 2018, Alvarez first defeated Gennady Golovkin via majority decision for the WBA and WBC middleweight titles in their highly-anticipated rematch, and he followed that up in December with a third-round knockout of a very overmatched Rocky Fielding to become the WBA regular super middleweight champion.

Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) has won his last three fights since losing to GGG in March 2017. He defeated Luis Arias and Maciej Sulecki in unanimous decisions, and most recently beat Serhiy Derevianchenko via split decision in October to claim the IBF middleweight title. It is the first time since a 2010 loss to Dmitry Pirog that Jacobs is fighting in Las Vegas.

In addition to the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KO) will face Mauricio Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) in a welterweight battle between old and young. Ortiz is a 21-year-old who fought his first pro fight in July 2016 while Herrera, on the other hand, is 38 years old and has lost three of his last five fights.

Below you can have a look at the odds for the main card via Westgate that is set to take place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, with Alvarez vs. Jacobs as the main event for the night. (Note: Westgate does not have odds posted for undercard bouts. Those odds are via Bovada.)

Canelo vs. Jacobs card, odds