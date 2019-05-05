Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights

LAS VEGAS -- Three of four middleweight titles will be at stake when boxing's biggest star Canelo Alvarez takes on Daniel Jacobs on Saturday in a 160-pound unification bout from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET, watch exclusively here on DAZN).

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs), who will make a guaranteed purse of $35 million, will also defend his lineal title in just his second fight after signing a $365 million deal with DAZN. Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) failed to honor the contracted 170-pound rehydration clause early Saturday morning and was fined $1 million of his purse (officially $2.5 million but with a reported guarantee of $10 million per his DAZN deal).

The winner can call himself the best middleweight in the world with former champion Gennady Golovkin lingering as a likely future opponent after signing his own massive deal with the upstart streaming app.

Canelo vs. Jacobs card, results

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Daniel Jacobs (c), middleweight title unification

Vergil Ortiz vs. Mauricio Herrera, welterweights

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca, super featherweights

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Jonathan Oquendo, super featherweights

Canelo vs. Jacobs scorecard, live coverage

