Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs odds: Picks, top boxing predictions, best bets from expert who called GGG draw

WBC and WBA champion Canelo Alvarez takes on IBF titleholder Daniel Jacobs as part of a blockbuster card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) claimed his belts with a majority decision last September over Gennady Golovkin (GGG), then took care of Rocky Fielding three months later by way of a knockout. But Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) could be Alvarez's toughest test yet. Canelo is a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100), with Jacobs going off at +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog in the Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds. The over-under for total rounds is set at 10.5. Before finalizing any Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks of your own, be sure to check out the boxing predictions from SportsLine's insider, Peter Kahn.

Kahn correctly predicted that Canelo would fight GGG to a draw in their first fight. That bet returned a healthy +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered. A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

Now Kahn has evaluated Alvarez vs. Jacobs (watch live on DAZN) from every possible angle and locked in his four best bets over at SportsLine. One of them would pay a strong 33-1.

Kahn believes that if Jacobs has a shot, he needs to control the distance and utilize his footwork and head movement. Alvarez is tough to stop, but if Jacobs can get him on his back foot, he'll have a much better chance to stay in the fight and take it to a decision.

Jacobs' conditioning is a question mark, however, according to Kahn. Alvarez could find himself in position to win by knockout, especially later in the fight if Jacobs doesn't hold up well.

Alvarez, who hasn't loss since facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013, is at arguably the height of his career. His bouts against GGG in 2017 and 2018 cemented his status as one of the world's top pound-for-pound fighters, especially after he beat Golovkin last year. A win over Jacobs on Saturday night could lead to Alvarez-Triple G Part III.

With so many variables, Kahn has you covered with surprising Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks on who wins, by what method, and how long the fight lasts. He's sharing all his recommendations -- including his 33-1 play -- at SportsLine.

Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? How should you bet this mega-fight? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.