Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs odds: Picks, predictions, best bets from boxing expert who called GGG draw

Canelo Alvarez, arguably boxing's biggest star, will put his WBA and WBC middleweight title belts on the line Saturday night when he faces IBF middleweight champ Daniel Jacobs in a unification bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs is returning to his normal weight class after knocking out Rocky Fielding to take the WBA super middleweight crown in December. Meanwhile, Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) a 32-year-old New Yorker who overcame bone cancer to become a champion, last beat Serhiy Derevianchenko in October to earn the IBF belt. All three belts will be at stake Saturday night. The latest Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds list Canelo as a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100), with Jacobs getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. The over-under for total rounds is 10.5. Before you make your own Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's boxing insider, Peter Kahn.

Kahn correctly predicted that Canelo would fight GGG to a draw in their first. That bet returned a healthy +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered. A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

Now Kahn has evaluated Alvarez vs. Jacobs (watch live on DAZN) from every possible angle and locked in his four best bets over at SportsLine. One of them would pay a strong 33-1.

Alvarez, who hasn't loss since facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013, is at arguably the height of his career. His bouts against Gennady Golovkin, in 2017 and 2018, cemented his status as one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, especially after he beat Golovkin last year. A win over Jacobs on Saturday night could lead to Alvarez-Triple G Part III.

Jacobs, who is nicknamed Miracle Man for beating cancer, has faced Golovkin too, losing to him in March 2017. But Jacobs hasn't lost in three bouts since. He has lost only once in the last eight years, and he'll enter Saturday's fight with the advantages in height (6-foot-1 to 5-foot-9) and reach (74 inches to 71). Those advantages played a big part in winning the split decision over Derevianchenko.

With so many variables, Kahn has you covered with surprising Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks on who wins, by what method, and how long the fight lasts. He's sharing all his recommendations -- including his 33-1 play -- at SportsLine.

Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? How should you bet this mega-fight? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.