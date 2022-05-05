Canelo Alvarez is back. The Mexican superstar is ready to once again compete on Cinco de Mayo weekend when he moves up in weight to battle WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez continues to test himself against the top champions in weight classes well above his natural weight. He unified all four belts at 168 pounds last fall when he stopped Caleb Plant after also finishing two of the other three titleholders in the division. He also previously held titles at junior middleweight and middleweight.

Now, he gets a dangerous opponent in Bivol, who boasts and undefeated record and has a very difficult style to box against. Bivol earned a pair of decisions in 2021 when he beat Craig Richards and Umar Salamov, respectively.

Below is all the latest information for the light heavyweight showdown and how you can watch the action set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Plus, the latest fight card news and rumors with the latest odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Canelo vs. Bivol fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez -550 vs. Dmitry Bivol (c) +400, WBA light heavyweight championship

Zhilei Zhang -1500 vs. Scott Alexander +800, heavyweights

Montana Love -700 vs. Gabriel Valenzuela +500, junior welterweights

Shakhram Giyasov -340 vs. Christian Gomez +270, welterweights

Marc Castro -4000 vs. Pedro Vincente +1500, lightweights

Canelo vs. Bivol info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $59.99

Canelo vs. Bivol countdown