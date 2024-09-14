One of the faces of boxing returns to action on Saturday when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez takes on Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas. Alvarez will defend the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles in the bout, with Berlanga as the WBA mandatory challenger.

While Alvarez fights remain major events, this is yet another fight that is seen by many as something of a disappointment after Alvarez failed to defend his belts against the top two challengers in the division, David Benavidez and David Morrell. When Benavidez and Morrell jumped up to light heavyweight after feeling their shot wound never come, Alvarez took on Jaime Munguia in May and now faces Berlanga, who inexplicably shot up the rankings to a mandatory title spot after Morrell left the division, seemingly in part because Alvarez and his team desired the fight.

"I just can't wait for Saturday night, this is going to be a great matchup for the people," Alvarez said. "Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is always exciting. It's an honor to fight on this date. Mexican Independence Day is very important to us. It's very special and I'm very proud to fight for the Mexican people.

"I always put 100% into my fights and into training, no matter who I'm fighting. It's the same mentality every fight. This is no exception."

Alvarez was the reigning undisputed champion at 168 pounds before being stripped of the IBF title after failing to uphold his obligation to face their mandatory challenger. He now faces a man in Berlanga who started his career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts. While still undefeated, Berlanga has only scored one knockout in his five most recent fights.

The undercard features many former champions looking to get back on track in interesting matchups. Veteran Erislandy Lara puts his WBA middleweight title on the line against another veteran in Danny Garcia, who has just one fight since 2022. Former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant is back in a battle with Trevor McCumby. Former junior welterweight titleholder Rolando "Rolly" Romero is set to take on Manuel Jaimes. And former unified junior featherweight champion moves up to featherweight to take on Carlos Castro.

"It's been a hard training camp and now it's time to go in there and take that belt. The hard work is done and now we're ready to get in there on Saturday night," Garcia said at the final press conference this week. "To me, I feel like I'm already a Hall of Famer, but I think winning this belt is the icing on the cake. Winning in three divisions is about legacy, not many fighters do that. I'm chasing greatness."

Let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds below before getting to more information about the main event.

Alvarez vs. Berlanga fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -1600 vs. Edgar Berlanga +950, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles

Erislandy Lara (c) -235 vs. Danny Garcia +180, WBA middleweight title

Caleb Plant -1400 vs. Trevor McCumby +700, super middleweights

Rolando Romero -235 vs. Manuel Jaimes +190, junior welterweights

Stephen Fulton -800 vs. Carlos Castro +500, featherweights



Where to watch

Date: Sept. 14

Sept. 14 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Prime PPV (Price: $89.95)

Canelo vs. Berlanga countdown

