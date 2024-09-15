Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

Edgar Berlanga gets a crack at the biggest win of his career when he faces Saul "Canelo" Alvarez for the unified super middleweight championship on Saturday night. The fight takes place on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez has long been at the top of boxing pound-for-pound lists while piecing together a sure-fire Hall of Fame career. Berlanga started off his professional career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts but that blistering KO rate slowed with just one stoppage win in his six most recent fights.

The undercard is packed with recognizable names and former world champions, including a meeting between Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia for Lara's WBA middleweight championship.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles



Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia, WBA middleweight title

Caleb Plant def. Trevor McCumby via ninth-round knockout

Rolando Romero def. Manuel Jaimes via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 99-91)

Stephen Fulton def. Carlos Castro via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94)

Alvarez vs. Berlanga scorecard, live coverage