Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

The unified super middleweight title is on the line on Saturday night in Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Weekend

Edgar Berlanga gets a crack at the biggest win of his career when he faces Saul "Canelo" Alvarez for the unified super middleweight championship on Saturday night. The fight takes place on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez has long been at the top of boxing pound-for-pound lists while piecing together a sure-fire Hall of Fame career. Berlanga started off his professional career with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts but that blistering KO rate slowed with just one stoppage win in his six most recent fights.

The undercard is packed with recognizable names and former world champions, including a meeting between Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia for Lara's WBA middleweight championship.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the pay-per-view broadcast at 9 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. 

Fight card, results

  • Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles
  • Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia, WBA middleweight title
  • Caleb Plant def. Trevor McCumby via ninth-round knockout
  • Rolando Romero def. Manuel Jaimes via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 99-91)
  • Stephen Fulton def. Carlos Castro via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94)

Alvarez vs. Berlanga scorecard, live coverage

Round123456789101112Total
Alvarez (c)






Berlanga






September 15, 2024, 2:58 AM
Sep. 14, 2024, 10:58 pm EDT
 
The undercard is complete. It's time for the main event as Canelo Alvarez defends his trio of super middleweight world titles against unbeaten Edgar Berlanga. 

 
Danny Garcia doesn't commit to retirement. He said he wants to talk it over with his family and blamed not just the two-year layoff but him having only one fight in four years as the reason he was unable to find his rhythm tonight. 

 
September 15, 2024, 2:52 AM
Sep. 14, 2024, 10:52 pm EDT
 
Garcia: "I'm good, I'm good. I'm sorry. I came off a two-year layoff. I stepped up a weight class and tried to be great. It wasn't my night. No excuses."

 
Lara: "I took him to school. I fought my fight, stylistically. I landed my shots and I took him to school."

 
Replays show it was an awkward, lead left that buckled Garcia and forced him to take a knee. When he walked back to his corner after the round, his father/trainer told referee Thomas Taylor he had seen enough. 

 
It's a bizarre fight but another stoppage win for Lara at middleweight. 

 
And Garcia's father and trainer, Angel, has alerted the referee to stop the fight between rounds. He knew that his son no longer had the fire to do this. 

 
R9: Potshot from Lara forces leads to Garcia going down for the first time in his career.

 
R9: Now, the crowd is just unmercifully booing this fight. 

 
ROUND 9: Lara using his speed to counter any jab Garcia attempts. Lead, lunging jabs from Lara land. Garcia is trying to will himself back into throwing but age and time away have caught up with him.

 
September 15, 2024, 2:41 AM
Sep. 14, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
R8: Lara content to counter and hold. 10-9, Garcia. 

 
R8: Lara lands a left cross and clinches. Garcia touches twice with the right hand but there wasn't much on it. Good body work from Garcia. This has been his most active stretch of the fight.

 
ROUND 8: Garcia opens more active. Finally. He's jabbing and looking to set up a right cross. Nice counter jabs from Lara. 

 
R7: Lead left from Lara lands. And he's content to win rounds all night like this. 10-9, Lara.

 
R7: Lara works a 1-2 combo. Garcia is inching closer but still not throwing. 

 
R7: Lara jabs and counters immediately with his left. 

 
ROUND 7: If Garcia doesn't want to be here, his corner should consider stopping it. It's not that he's taking punishment. He's not. But he's not trying to win. He's just out here surviving. And that's unacceptable at this level. 

 
R6: 10-9, Lara. 

 
R6: A pair of lead, left crosses land for Lara. Garcia is pawing with jabs to the body but keeps circling away each time Lara moves forward. 

 
September 15, 2024, 2:30 AM
Sep. 14, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
ROUND 6: Garica won't get close enough to land because he doesn't want to be countered. Lara, meanwhile, is more than happy to land a few jabs to make sure he wins each round. But that's it. 

 
ROUND 5: Let's face it, folks. This is not a good fight. 10-9, Lara.

 
September 15, 2024, 2:25 AM
Sep. 14, 2024, 10:25 pm EDT
 
R4: A lead, looping left hand hits for Lara. Slow round. 10-9, Lara.

 
R4: A short left by Garcia is answered by a hard Lara counter left. 

 
ROUND 4: Counter left from Lara lands within the booing. Garcia just can't commit to anything. This is a massive failure to launch.

 
R3: Boos and more boos. 10-9, Lara.

