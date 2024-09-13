The WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles will be on the line when Canelo Alvarez meets Edgar Berlanga on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 12-round bout is expected to get underway approximately 11 p.m. ET, with the main card getting started around 8 p.m. ET. Alvarez, who has won 94% of his fights, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Munguia this past May. Berlanga, meanwhile, is unbeaten in 22 professional fights and is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Padraig McCrory in February.

Why you should back Alvarez

The 34-year-old packs a punch. He has compiled a 61-2-2 career record, registering a whopping 39 wins by knockout. He has won four consecutive bouts since winning by decision over Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight in May 2022. Alvarez has not scored a knockout since his win over Caleb Plant in November 2021, but has had knockdowns in each of his last three victories.

The former undisputed super middleweight champion was stripped of his IBF title in July after failing to defend the title in a mandatory title defense. He had been the undisputed super middleweight champion since November 2021. He is a four-division world champion having won titles at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. His record in world title fights is 22-2-1 with 11 knockouts. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Berlanga

Berlanga has also been impressive. The 27-year-old started his career off on a tear, winning his first 16 career fights by first-round knockout. He only has one knockout over the last six fights, however. He will be competing in his first world championship bout. He has a 77% knockout percentage and his fights have averaged 3.3 rounds per fight.

Berlanga has been boxing since the age of 7, and has impressive ever since getting in the ring. He compiled a record of 162-17 as an amateur. He began his professional career on April 29, 2016, scoring a first-round knockout over Jorge Pedroza. He earned his first NABO super middleweight title on Oct. 9, 2021, with a 10-round unanimous decision over Marcelo Esteban Coceres. See which fighter to pick here.

