Two of the world's top super middleweight fighters clash on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when 27-year-old challenger Edgar Berlanga meets 34-year-old defending champion Canelo Alvarez for the WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles in a scheduled 12-round bout. Action is expected to get going around 11 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. In his last fight this past May, Alvarez defeated Jamie Munguia in a unanimous decision. Berlanga was also impressive in his last match this past February, knocking out Padraig McCrory in the sixth round.

Alvarez has been on a roll, and has not been beaten since losing by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 in a super light heavyweight title. His only other career loss was on Sept. 14, 2013, when he lost by major decision in a 12-round bout to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a light middleweight match. He began his professional career in October 2005, when he recorded a TKO victory over Abraham Gonzalez in the fourth round of their bout.

Alvarez has been dominant since. He has compiled a 61-2-2 record, registering 39 knockouts in 65 career fights. He has held world championships in four divisions, including junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. He has a knockout rate of 64% and his fight average is 7.6 rounds. See which fighter to back here.

Berlanga has also been impressive. The 27-year-old started his career off on a tear, winning his first 16 career fights by first-round knockout. He only has one knockout over the last six fights, however. He will be competing in his first world championship bout. He has a 77% knockout percentage and his fights have averaged 3.3 rounds per fight.

Berlanga has been boxing since the age of 7, and has impressive ever since getting in the ring. He compiled a record of 162-17 as an amateur. He began his professional career on April 29, 2016, scoring a first-round knockout over Jorge Pedroza. He earned his first NABO super middleweight title on Oct. 9, 2021, with a 10-round unanimous decision over Marcelo Esteban Coceres. See which fighter to pick here.

