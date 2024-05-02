Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez will maintain what has become a Cinco de Mayo weekend tradition when he defends his unified super middleweight title against interim champion Jaime Munguia on Saturday in a 12-round main event. Their showdown tops the pay-per-view main card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will mark the 10th time that Alvarez has fought on or near Cinco de Mayo weekend since 2010. He is 8-1 in the previous nine outings, with the sole defeat coming two years ago against Dimitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title. Last year, Alvarez defeated journeyman contender John Ryder by decision in Mexico to retain his super middleweight unified championship. Munguia is a former WBO light middleweight champion who is the current WBC interim super middleweight title holder. However, Alvarez holds all four major titles in the division.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia preview

Although he's still just 33, Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) remains one of the most accomplished fighters in the history of the sport and remains boxing's biggest draw. The Mexican fighter has captured world titles in five separate weight classes and has successfully defended the unified super middleweight crown three times. His only loss in the past decade came in a failed attempt for the WBA light heavyweight title against Bivol in May of 2022. He has since reeled off three consecutive decision victories in defense of the super middleweight crown.

In his last performance, Alvarez methodically walked down and dominated Jermell Charlo, a two-division champion who was widely believed to be a legitimate threat to Alvarez's throne. The emphatic performance quelled the whispers of some observers who speculated that perhaps Alvarez had lost a step as he entered his mid-30s with plenty of mileage in the ring under his belt.

Even so, Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) is believed to have the type of profile that could give Alvarez some trouble. At 6-feet tall, he has a 3-inch height advantage over the 5-9 Alvarez and Bivol, who is also 6-feet tall, used his height and reach edge to keep the plodding Alvarez at a distance and consistently led with jabs and combinations to slow down Alvarez's attack. Munguia is similarly known for forward pace and accuracy with his power shots within close quarters.

Munguia, 27, won the WBC light middleweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Sadam Ali in May 2018 and successfully defended the belt five times before moving up in weight class. In his last performance, he defended the WBC interim title with a nine-round stoppage of Ryder, who managed to reach the final bell in his fight with Alvarez last year. See who to back here.

