A battle of undisputed champions is set for Sept. 30 when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez puts his four super middleweight championships on the line against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo. The fight is Alvarez's third defense of his undisputed status and Charlo's first trip up to the 168-pound division.

"I'm very happy to be involved in big fights like this," Alvarez said at the introductory press conference. I hope that everybody enjoys this fight because it's going to be a great night for the fans and for everybody who has wanted to see this fight for a long time.

"We'll see if it's true that I've lost a step. We'll see. I understand what the people said and I agree. I didn't look my best in my last two fights, but I know why and I'm ready for this fight. We'll see what happens. We're going to see something different."

"When I got the call for this fight, there was nothing I could say other than 'let's go.' My whole career has kind of been all about chasing Canelo," Charlo said. "He's been the top guy for a long time. The fight has presented itself now and I just have to get in there, do my job and be the best that I can be.

"After September 30, people are gonna appreciate my skills and what I've been doing for so long, ever since I was a kid. With every fight, I come to put on a show, and I'm dangerous the whole fight. I want to be known as great."

The card is coming together with the pay-per-view undercard set and featuring some familiar names and rising stars. That undercard includes former welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas taking on former title contender Mario Barrios.

The winner of Ugas vs. Barrios will be the WBC's No. 1 contender at welterweight, positioning them as a mandatory challenger for undisputed 147-pound champion Terence Crawford or for a vacant title shot should Crawford move up to 154 going forward.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -420 Jermell Charlo +330 Undisputed super middleweight title Yordenis Ugas Mario Barrios Welterweight Jesus Ramos Erickson Lubin Junior middleweight Elijah Garcia Armando Resendiz Middleweight

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info