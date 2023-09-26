An epic fight week is upon us. The eyes of the sporting world descend on Las Vegas this week with a never-before-seen showdown set to headline inside the T-Mobile Arena. Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line once again, but it's the opponent that creates a unique headlining opportunity. The decorated Mexican champion is set to take on undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in the first four-belt vs. four-belt battle on the men's side.

Charlo earned undisputed status at 154 pounds in his last outing when he scored a TKO of Brian Castano in May 2022. The bout was a rematch from their 2021 encounter that ended in a disputed draw that many believe Castano had done enough to win. Charlo is unbeaten in his last five fights since losing a decision to Tony Harrison in 2019.

"When I got the call for this fight, there was nothing I could say other than 'let's go.' My whole career has kind of been all about chasing Canelo," Charlo said. "He's been the top guy for a long time. The fight has presented itself now and I just have to get in there, do my job and be the best that I can be.

"After September 30, people are gonna appreciate my skills and what I've been doing for so long, ever since I was a kid. With every fight, I come to put on a show, and I'm dangerous the whole fight. I want to be known as great."

The undercard for this PPV event is one of the deepest of the year with a good mix of rising contenders and veterans looking to hold their place. Former welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas is back in action when he takes on former junior welterweight contender Mario Barrios. This will be Ugas' first fight since a thudding loss to Errol Spence in a unification bout in April 2022. Barrios gave superstar Gervonta Davis a true battle in 2021. He followed that up with a high-profile loss to Keith Thurman but has bounced back with a TKO of Jovanie Santiago in February.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

