An epic fight week is upon us. The eyes of the sporting world descend on Las Vegas this week with a never-before-seen showdown set to headline inside the T-Mobile Arena. Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line once again, but it's the opponent that creates a unique headlining opportunity. The decorated Mexican champion is set to take on undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in the first four-belt vs. four-belt battle on the men's side.

Charlo earned undisputed status at 154 pounds in his last outing when he scored a TKO of Brian Castano in May 2022. The bout was a rematch from their 2021 encounter that ended in a disputed draw that many believe Castano had done enough to win. Charlo is unbeaten in his last five fights since losing a decision to Tony Harrison in 2019.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas below.

"I'm a warrior. I did what I had to do, and now we're at this moment. I don't think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. He's been in there with great fighters, but there's something I bring to the table that's a lot different than anyone he's seen," Charlo said at the final press conference.

"I defy the science of boxing. I'm one of the guys from the younger era and I've been fighting my whole life. What I've been through in life, a lot of people can't compare to that. I deserve to be in my position and now I get to prove my worthiness."

Saturday also provides a hardcore fan's delight with a deep undercard that presents plenty of recognizable names. Rising junior middleweight contenders look to make a name for themselves when Jesus Ramos takes on Erickson Lubin. Ramos holds an undefeated record at 20-0 with 16 knockouts. Lubin has twice come up short at the title level, suffering a first-round knockout to Charlo in 2017 and against being stopped by Sebastian Fundora in 2022. Plus, former welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is back as he looks to secure interim gold against Mario Barrios. And a top prospect opens the PPV when Elijah Garcia takes on Armando Resendiz at middleweight.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -400 Jermell Charlo +310 Undisputed super middleweight title Yordenis Ugas -280 Mario Barrios +230 Interim WBC welterweight title Jesus Ramos -440 Erickson Lubin +340 Junior middleweight Elijah Garcia -365 Armando Resendiz +285 Middleweight Frank Sanchez Scott Alexander Heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Isaac Rodrigues Light heavyweight Terrell Gausha KeAndrae Leatherwood Middleweight

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info

Date: Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Alvarez vs. Charlo countdown