An epic fight week is upon us. The eyes of the sporting world descend on Las Vegas this week with a never-before-seen showdown set to headline inside the T-Mobile Arena. Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line once again, but it's the opponent that creates a unique headlining opportunity. The decorated Mexican champion is set to take on undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in the first four-belt vs. four-belt battle on the men's side.

Charlo earned undisputed status at 154 pounds in his last outing when he scored a TKO of Brian Castano in May 2022. The bout was a rematch from their 2021 encounter that ended in a disputed draw that many believe Castano had done enough to win. Charlo is unbeaten in his last five fights since losing a decision to Tony Harrison in 2019.

"I'm a warrior. I did what I had to do, and now we're at this moment. I don't think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. He's been in there with great fighters, but there's something I bring to the table that's a lot different than anyone he's seen," Charlo said at the final press conference.

"I defy the science of boxing. I'm one of the guys from the younger era and I've been fighting my whole life. What I've been through in life, a lot of people can't compare to that. I deserve to be in my position and now I get to prove my worthiness."

Alvarez, meanwhile, left a lot to be desired in his last two appearances, failing to score stoppages against Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder. The lack of finishing has left many wondering if the Mexican superstar has past his peak after 63 professional bouts.

"Just make sure you tune in, because it's gonna be a great fight. I don't know what animal I need to be, but I'm that animal. Tune in on Sept. 30. It's gonna be good, believe me," Alvarez said. "I never overlook any fighter. I know what he's gonna bring and I'm ready. I've been in there with all types of fighters. He hasn't experienced this kind of level of fight. You will see and you will learn.

"I want history for my career. I want to achieve a lot of things. This is another one of them and I can't wait."

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (c) -420 Jermell Charlo +320 Undisputed super middleweight title Jesus Ramos -440 Erickson Lubin +340 Junior middleweight Yordenis Ugas -220 Mario Barrios +180 Welterweight Elijah Garcia -335 Armando Resendiz +260 Middleweight Frank Sanchez Scott Alexander Heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Isaac Rodrigues Light heavyweight Terrell Gausha KeAndrae Leatherwood Middleweight

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info

Date: Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. ET Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Alvarez vs. Charlo countdown

