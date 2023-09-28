The third man in the ring and the three ringside judges are officially set for the Sept. 30 undisputed super middleweight championship clash between champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo. The bout is the first meeting of four-belt world champions in boxing history.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has assigned New Jersey's Harvey Dock as referee for the clash, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dock is viewed as one of the best referees in the sport and has already refereed two high-profile undisputed championship bouts in 2023, serving as referee for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. and Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The three men assigned as ringside judges are California's Max De Luca, Oklahoma's David Sutherland and New Jersey's Steve Weisfeld. All three have judged Alvarez fights previously, with Sutherland and Weisfeld most recently working his unanimous decision victory over Gennadiy Golovkin in September 2022. Of note, Weisfeld also judged Alvarez's bout with Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, serving as one of the three judges who scored the fight in favor of Bivol to hand Alvarez his first loss since 2013. De Luca has worked one previous Alvarez bout, sitting ringside for Alvarez's eighth-round stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in 2021.

Weisfeld has previously judged two Charlo fights, most notably turning in a 114-113 scorecard in favor of Brian Castano in July 2021 that contributed to that bout being ruled a split draw. Sutherland was a judge in the rematch between Castano and Charlo, which saw Charlo score a 10th-round knockout. He was also a judge for Charlo's December 2019 knockout of Tony Harrison.

Sept. 30 will see De Luca work his first assignment for a Charlo bout.

Alvarez vs. Charlo will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

The undercard for this PPV event is one of the deepest of the year with a good mix of rising contenders and veterans looking to hold their place. Former welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas is back in action when he takes on former junior welterweight contender Mario Barrios. This will be Ugas' first fight since a thudding loss to Errol Spence in a unification bout in April 2022. Barrios gave superstar Gervonta Davis a true battle in 2021. He followed that up with a high-profile loss to Keith Thurman but has bounced back with a TKO of Jovanie Santiago in February.