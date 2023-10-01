The world is buzzing about Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo and stars are traveling from all over the United States to see the spectacle live in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather, actor and former WWE champion Dave Bautista, Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis are just a few of the famous faces itching to see the fight.

Charlo moves up two weight classes to challenge fellow undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez for the super middleweight title. It's the first time that two male undisputed champions in the four-belt era collide. An abundance of stakes and star power necessitates a red-carpet rollout at the T-Mobile Arena. Take a look below at all the stars in attendance for Alvarez vs. Charlo.

Devin Haney was not about to miss this convergence of undisputed boxing champions. The undisputed lightweight champion made the trip to Las Vegas ahead of a scheduled fight against WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis on Dec. 9.

Legendary champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has been around the Charlo twins since they were young prospects on the rise, stopped by Charlo's dressing room ahead of the fight to provide some words of encouragement.

Bautista has become a legitimate Hollywood star with roles in "Avengers: Endgame," "Dune," "Blade Runner 2049" and "Spectre." The former multi-time WWE world champion also dabbled in combat sports, winning his lone mixed martial arts fight via TKO in 2012.

Caleb Plant arrived at the T-Mobile Arena to witness his old foe in action. Alvarez defeated Plant in November 2021 to complete his super middleweight collection and become the undisputed four-belt champion.

One of the evening's first celebrity sightings knows the Vegas scene all too well. Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki has collaborated with the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Sting, Backstreet Boys and even UFC commentator Bruce Buffer.

"Saved by the Bell" and "Dancing with the Stars" alum Mario Lopez has never shied from his boxing obsession. It's no surprise that he's in town for Canelo vs. Charlo.

There is a rich history between boxing and hip-hop. Representing the music genre is radio legend Sway Calloway, host of the popular "Sway in the Morning" radio program.

DeMarcus Cousins is in the house for the Canelo-Charlo card. The Sacramento Kings' alum was drafted fifth overall in 2010 and is a four-time NBA All-Star.

Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis did not have to travel far to catch Saturday's card.

Other boxing superstars spotted on the broadcast include undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, undisputed light middleweight champion Claressa Shields and Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.