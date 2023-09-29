Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight title Saturday night against unified light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in a 12-round boxing main event. The mega fight tops the main Canelo vs. Charlo fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez, who is widely considered the sport's biggest global superstar, will fight for the second time this year. In May, he took a lopsided unanimous decision against mandatory challenger John Ryder. Now, he faces a fellow star in the brash Charlo, who claimed all four major belts in the light middleweight division last May with a stoppage of Brian Castano. Charlo has repeatedly asserted that the opportunity to face Alvarez is a dream come true.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo preview

In a year that has been full of high-profile fights, this one belongs on the 2023 mega-fight ledger, and it is arguably the most anticipated Alvarez fight in recent memory. This is because it not only features two undisputed champions in their primes, but the stylistic matchup suggests that an action-packed fight is highly probable.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is a power puncher who stalks his opponents and wears them down with a punishing assault. Four of his past six stoppage wins have come in round No. 8 or later, suggesting he gets stronger the longer the fight lasts.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is a boxer-puncher who relies on his speed and sound fundamentals. However, he is far from a stick-and-move fighter who is content to win rounds with a risk-averse approach. More often than not, he's willing to fire first with a crisp left jab that sets up lightning-quick combinations. His overhand right is a power shot that has floored numerous opponents.

