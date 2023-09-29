We have a main event on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The epic showdown between undisputed champions Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo is official after both made the 168-pound limit on Friday afternoon. The two fighters, who are more naturally 154- or 160-pound fighters, came in just under the limit at 167.4 pounds each.

Alvarez has regularly fought at the super middleweight limit since moving up and unifying all four titles in the division over the last few years. He even moved up to 175 pounds where he knocked out Sergey Kovalev to claim a title, but also suffered a defeat against Dmitry Bivol in 2022. He looks to continue his winning ways after some uninspiring performances against Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder in his most recent outings.

Charlo is fighting above 154 pounds for the first time in his career despite being the physically bigger fighter.

Every other fighter who stepped on the scale on Friday made weight with the exception of Isaac Rodrigues, who fights Oleksandr Gvozdyk on the prelims. Rodrigues, set for a light heavyweight clash, came in a remarkable eight pounds over the 175-pound limit. The fight will still go on as scheduled.

Here are the official weigh-in results for Saturday's event.

Main card (Showtime PPV, 8 p.m. ET)

Saul "Canelo Alvarez" (c) (167.4) vs. Jermell Charlo (167.4), undisputed super middleweight championship

Jesus Ramos (153.4) vs. Erickson Lubin (153.4), junior middleweight

Yordenis Ugas (147) vs. Mario Barrios (146.8), interim WBC welterweight championship

Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Armando Resendiz (159.6), middleweight



Preliminary card (Showtime Sports YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Frank Sanchez (241.6) vs. Scott Alexander (217.8), heavyweight



Oleksandr Gvozdyk (174.3) vs. Isaac Rodrigues (183.2), light heavyweight



Terrell Gausha (162.4) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (162), middleweight

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.