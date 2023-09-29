Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Jermell Charlo hit the scales on Friday ahead of their history-making collision on Saturday night. Charlo challenges Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship in a first-time meeting of two undisputed male champions in the four-belt era. The fighters face off one last time before meeting in the ring.

The weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue that will host Saturday's fight. Fans can also watch the weigh-ins streaming live on the official Showtime Sports YouTube channel.

Here are the official card and odds for Saturday's event. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Main card (Showtime PPV, 8 p.m. ET)

Saul "Canelo Alvarez" (c) (59-2-2, 39 KO) -400 vs. Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KO) +310, undisputed super middleweight championship

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) -280 vs. Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) +230, interim WBC welterweight championship

Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KO) -440 vs. Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KO) +340, junior middleweight



Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) -365 vs. Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO) +285, middleweight



Preliminary card (Showtime Sports YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET)