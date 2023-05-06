Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his belts Saturday against mandatory challenger John Ryder in a 12-round boxing main event Saturday in Mexico. The showdown headlines the pay-per-view main Canelo vs. Ryder fight card (4 p.m. ET) from Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Alvarez's hometown. The champion makes his long-awaited return home for the first time in 11 years to coincide with what has become a tradition for him to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. He faces a durable and rugged opponent in Ryder, who is the WBO's mandatory challenger and interim champion.

Alvarez is a -2000 betting favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Ryder returns a price of +1000 in the latest Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 8.5.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 39-11 on his last 50 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder preview

One of the main motivating factors for Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) on Saturday is to shut down the notion that he has slipped and might already be past his prime. Although he's just 32, he has been in numerous battles and many boxing observers believe he's no longer the near-invincible force he was once believed to be.

This narrative started because of his loss to Bivol. The light heavyweight champion consistently beat Alvarez to the punch and looked quicker and stronger. Most ringside observers gave Alvarez just two or three rounds, though the official scorecards indicated a closer fight.

Alvarez also struggled against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy match. The 40-year-old Golovkin fought with heart and desperation following controversial decisions in the first two fights that resulted in a draw and a win for Alvarez. Although Alvarez came out on top, it was nowhere near the lopsided matchup many anticipated.

"All of that is part of this. There was always criticism in the past and there continues to be criticism," Álvarez told the media. "It has always been a split between the haters and those who support me, which fortunately there are more."

Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is a 13-year pro who has held numerous minor belts. The 35-year-old British fighter lost his one prior shot at a major title, dropping a unanimous decision to Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight title in November 2019.

He has since won four straight, including a fifth-round stoppage of Zach Parker last November for the WBO interim super middleweight title. Ryder is a stout southpaw who comes forward and uses a lead jab to the body to set up his other punches. He is known for his durability and wearing down his opponents late in fights.

