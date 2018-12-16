Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights
Follow along as Canelo looks to add a super middleweight title to his collection in New York
The biggest pay-per-view star in boxing will begin a new phase of his career off of it on Saturday when unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returns in his debut with streaming app DAZN.
Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), fresh off signing a monster 11-fight deal, will move up in weight to challenge WBA "regular" super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) in the Mexican star's first fight at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.
The return to the ring is a quick one for the 28-year-old Alvarez, just three months after he defeated Gennady Golovkin in their all-action rematch. The fight is also expected to be a one-off for Alvarez at 168 pounds before returning back down to bigger business at middleweight.
Check out our pre-fight interview with Canelo Alvarez below, and subscribe to In This Corner with Brian Campbell for top-notch boxing coverage each week.
Canelo vs. Rocky card, results
Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding (c), super middleweight title
Tevin Farmer (c) vs. Francisco Fonseca, super featherweight title
Sadam Ali vs Mauricio Herrera, super welterweights
Ryan Garcia def. Braulio Rodriguez via fifth-round knockout (stoppage)
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Canelo vs. Rocky scorecard, live coverage
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|Total
Canelo
Rocky
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch Canelo vs. Rocky live
Everything you need to know in order to watch Canelo's first appearance on DAZN
-
Canelo vs. Fielding prediction, preview
Canelo faces a stiff test in moving up a weight class to face the relative unknown Fielding...
-
Wilder as Clubber Lang in 'Creed III'?
Wilder said this week he has a passion for acting and wants to get into the business after...
-
Fielding in right place at right time
Fielding's journey to a main event at Madison Square Garden is unique to say the least
-
Canelo responds to Mayweather criticism
Alvarez remains interested in rematch of 2013 defeat
-
Canelo shoots down GGG trilogy talk
Alvarez remains noncommittal to a third bout with Golovkin while focusing on Rocky Fielding...