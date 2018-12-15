Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight time, watch online, start time, live stream, DAZN card

The dust has barely settled on Canelo Alvarez's September middleweight title victory over Gennady "GGG" Golovkin in their highly-anticipated rematch, and Alvarez is not only ready to step back into the ring, but he's moving up in weight slightly in an attempt to add more gold to his collection when he takes on WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding on Saturday night. Alvarez's quest for a super middleweight title will also mark the Mexican star's first appearance on the DAZN streaming service since signing the most lucrative deal ever for an athlete with the company back in October.

Nearly one year after they battled to a controversial split draw, Alvarez (50-1, 34 KOs) handed Golovkin the first professional loss of his career in a unanimous decision win that has been disputed by some. A third bout between the two middleweight studs has not been completely ruled out for 2019, but first, Alvarez has other goals he would like to attain -- beginning with Saturday's battle.

Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) will be attempting not to lose that WBA super middleweight title in just his first defense. Back in July, the 31-year-old Liverpool, England, native defeated Tyron Zeuge via TKO in the fifth round to claim the championship. At the time of the victory, the relatively-unknown Fielding probably had little idea that his first defense would come against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world looking to move up for his prize. Now, he's been presented with the opportunity of a lifetime if he can somehow knock off Alvarez.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Canelo vs. Rocky super middleweight championship showdown on Saturday, with odds via Bovada and 5Dimes.

Canelo vs. Rocky viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Live stream: DAZN