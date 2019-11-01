Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, boxing undercard, odds, how to watch, start time
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.
Kovalev, meanwhile, comes into this bout fresh off a win over Anthony Yarde in which he needed to rally late to score an 11th round TKO. The 36-year-old may very well be entering the last fight of his career against one of the sport's biggest stars after a long career saw him reach the apex in a title bout loss to Andre Ward in 2016 before losing the rematch by TKO. Arguably the biggest accomplishment of the Russian's career was scoring a unanimous decision over Bernard Hopkins in 2014 to unify two of the four recognized 175-pound belts.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Plus, there's a few more names fight fans might know on this card, including top lightweight Ryan Garcia when he takes on Romero Duno. Garcia recently signed a new deal with Golden Boy Promotions after threatening to leave the company during a contract dispute.
With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week. Be sure to check back in as we get closer to the fight. Odds courtesy of MGM.
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Canelo Alvarez -400
Sergey Kovalev (c) +310
WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia -1100
Romero Duno +600
Lightweight
Seniesa Estrada N/A
Marlen Esparza N/A
Interim WBA flyweight title
Blair Cobbs N/A
Carlos Ortiz N/A
Welterweight
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information
- Five storylines to watch in Vegas
- Canelo believes he's No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world
- Complete fight odds, lines and prop bets to make
Canelo vs. Kovalev features
- Canelo shows his boldness in continuing to challenge himself
- Canelo can join historic group with win on Saturday
- Four ways Kovalev can score the massive upset
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, props
Oddsmakers see Canelo continuing to build his incredible legacy with a victory on Saturday
-
Canelo showing off his inner badass
Alvarez has an unwavering belief in his abilities and could complete an improbable feat on...
-
Alvarez vs Kovalev odds, lines, picks
Peter Kahn already called Sergey Kovalev upsetting Eleider Alvarez in January
-
Canelo chasing history with weight jump
Canelo is chasing a bit of history on Saturday night when he jumps up two weight classes
-
Canelo makes case for No. 1 P4P ranking
Ahead of his bid for the WBO light heavyweight title shot, Canelo addressed his place in the...
-
Paths to victory for Kovalev
He might be the betting underdog by a wide margin, but the champion is a live dog in this fight