Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, boxing undercard, odds, how to watch, start time

Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.

Kovalev, meanwhile, comes into this bout fresh off a win over Anthony Yarde in which he needed to rally late to score an 11th round TKO. The 36-year-old may very well be entering the last fight of his career against one of the sport's biggest stars after a long career saw him reach the apex in a title bout loss to Andre Ward in 2016 before losing the rematch by TKO. Arguably the biggest accomplishment of the Russian's career was scoring a unanimous decision over Bernard Hopkins in 2014 to unify two of the four recognized 175-pound belts.

Plus, there's a few more names fight fans might know on this card, including top lightweight Ryan Garcia when he takes on Romero Duno. Garcia recently signed a new deal with Golden Boy Promotions after threatening to leave the company during a contract dispute.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Canelo Alvarez -400 Sergey Kovalev (c) +310 WBO light heavyweight title Ryan Garcia -1100 Romero Duno +600 Lightweight Seniesa Estrada N/A Marlen Esparza N/A Interim WBA flyweight title Blair Cobbs N/A Carlos Ortiz N/A Welterweight

