Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, odds, boxing undercard, how to watch, start time
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.
Kovalev, meanwhile, comes into this bout fresh off a win over Anthony Yarde in which he needed to rally late to score an 11th round TKO. The 36-year-old may very well be entering the last fight of his career against one of the sport's biggest stars.
With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week. Be sure to check back in as we get closer to the fight. Odds courtesy of MGM.
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Canelo Alvarez -500
Sergey Kovalev (c) +350
WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia -1100
Romero Duno +600
Lightweight
Seniesa Estrada N/A
Marlen Esparza N/A
Interim WBA flyweight title
Blair Cobbs N/A
Carlos Ortiz N/A
Welterweight
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information
