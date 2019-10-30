Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, odds, boxing undercard, how to watch, start time

Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.

Kovalev, meanwhile, comes into this bout fresh off a win over Anthony Yarde in which he needed to rally late to score an 11th round TKO. The 36-year-old may very well be entering the last fight of his career against one of the sport's biggest stars.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week. Be sure to check back in as we get closer to the fight. Odds courtesy of MGM.

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Canelo Alvarez -500 Sergey Kovalev (c) +350 WBO light heavyweight title Ryan Garcia -1100 Romero Duno +600 Lightweight Seniesa Estrada N/A Marlen Esparza N/A Interim WBA flyweight title Blair Cobbs N/A Carlos Ortiz N/A Welterweight

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information