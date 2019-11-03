Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight: Complete guide, results, undercard, highlights
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez is now a four-division champion. The Mexican great succeeded in stopping light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on Saturday night in Las Vegas with a thunderous knockout in the 11th round after struggling a bit early on. Alvarez has now won titles at 154, 160, 168 and 174 pounds in his illustrious career and has a legitimate claim to the pound for pound crown.
Also on this card, prospect Ryan Garcia reminded fans just how great he can be with a first-round knockout of an overmatched Romero Duno. Plus Seniesa Estrada stopped Marlen Esparza to score a technical decision win after a massive gash opened on Esparza's head from an accidental head butt.
CBS Sports was with you all week long from Las Vegas with the biggest stories and wildest results. Relive everything around Canelo vs. Kovalev with our guide below.
Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results
Canelo Alvarez (c) def. Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round TKO
Ryan Garcia def. Romero Duno via first-round TKO
Seniesa Estrada (ic) def. Marlen Esparza via technical decision (90-81, 89-82, 88-83)
Blair Cobbs def. Carlos Ortiz via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)
Evan Holyfield scores quick knockout in pro debut
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information
Canelo vs. Kovalev features
