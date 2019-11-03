Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight: Complete guide, results, undercard, highlights

Canelo Alvarez is now a four-division champion. The Mexican great succeeded in stopping light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on Saturday night in Las Vegas with a thunderous knockout in the 11th round after struggling a bit early on. Alvarez has now won titles at 154, 160, 168 and 174 pounds in his illustrious career and has a legitimate claim to the pound for pound crown.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Also on this card, prospect Ryan Garcia reminded fans just how great he can be with a first-round knockout of an overmatched Romero Duno. Plus Seniesa Estrada stopped Marlen Esparza to score a technical decision win after a massive gash opened on Esparza's head from an accidental head butt.

CBS Sports was with you all week long from Las Vegas with the biggest stories and wildest results. Relive everything around Canelo vs. Kovalev with our guide below.

Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results



Canelo Alvarez (c) def. Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round TKO

Ryan Garcia def. Romero Duno via first-round TKO

Seniesa Estrada (ic) def. Marlen Esparza via technical decision (90-81, 89-82, 88-83)

Blair Cobbs def. Carlos Ortiz via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Evan Holyfield scores quick knockout in pro debut

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information



Canelo vs. Kovalev features