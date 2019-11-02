Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight live stream, boxing start time, how to watch on DAZN, channel
All the info you need to know to watch the Canelo vs. Kovalev showdown in Las Vegas
Rather than entertaining a third fight with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez is jumping two weight classes in pursuit of capturing a championship in a fourth weight class. Alvarez will travel 15 pounds north to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev Saturday night from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak following a draw against Golovkin that includes a majority decision win in their rematch, a knockout of Rocky Fielding and a decision over Daniel Jacobs. He has previously held world championships at light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight. Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) has won two in a row, avenging a shocking TKO loss to Eleider Álvarez with a decision win in the rematch and stopping Anthony Yarde in a hard fought August bout to set up the showdown with Canelo.
How to watch Canelo vs. Kovalev
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Note: The main event is expected to start shortly after the main event of UFC 244 in New York City, which would put Canelo vs. Kovalev around 12:30 a.m. ET.
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Canelo Alvarez -450
Sergey Kovalev +350
WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia -550
Romero Duno +330
Lightweight
Seniesa Estrada N/A
Marlen Esparza N/A
Interim WBA flyweight title
Blair Cobbs N/A
Carlos Ortiz N/A
Welterweight
-
