Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight live stream, boxing start time, how to watch on DAZN, channel

Rather than entertaining a third fight with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez is jumping two weight classes in pursuit of capturing a championship in a fourth weight class. Alvarez will travel 15 pounds north to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev Saturday night from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak following a draw against Golovkin that includes a majority decision win in their rematch, a knockout of Rocky Fielding and a decision over Daniel Jacobs. He has previously held world championships at light middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight. Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) has won two in a row, avenging a shocking TKO loss to Eleider Álvarez with a decision win in the rematch and stopping Anthony Yarde in a hard fought August bout to set up the showdown with Canelo.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

How to watch Canelo vs. Kovalev

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Note: The main event is expected to start shortly after the main event of UFC 244 in New York City, which would put Canelo vs. Kovalev around 12:30 a.m. ET.

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card