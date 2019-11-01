Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight purses, salaries: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

For Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, history is on the line when he jumps two weight classes to battle for Sergey Kovalev's WBO light heavyweight championship. If Canelo fails to capture a world championship in a fourth weight class, he'll at least receive a massive boost to his bank account to soothe the pain.

Canelo, fighting in the third fight of his massive 10-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN, will take home a $35 million purse in his battle with Kovalev. The purse is not unexpected, and is simple math given the existing deal. Yet it remains eye-opening every time out for fans who remember the $5 million guaranteed purse Alvarez received in his rematch with Gennady Golovkin in September 2018.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Kovalev is listed with a $3 million purse, though as ESPN's Dan Rafael notes, he is guaranteed millions more beyond the official purse.

The two clash in the headliner of the DAZN-streamed card Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The purses for Saturday's undercard fighters are: Ryan Garcia $250,000; Romero Duno $50,000; Bakhram Murtazaliev $55,000; Jorge Fortea $20,000; Seniesa Estrada $50,000; Marlen Esparza $50,000; Blair Cobbs $20,000; Carlos Ortiz $5,000; Meiirim Nursultanov $12,500, Cristian Olivas $12,000.