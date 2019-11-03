Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights

LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez will look to join an exclusive list of all-time great Mexican fighters when he challenges for his fourth title in as many weight classes in Las Vegas. Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs), the unified and lineal middleweight champion, will move up divisions to challenge WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) in the main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The 36-year-old Kovalev will have a distinct size advantage but needs to answer questions about his chin, resistance to body shots and stamina late in fights. The native of Russia needed multiple visits to the scale on Friday and disrobed in order to make 175 pounds. He also reportedly has a rehydration clause to meet the following morning.Alvarez can make a stronger case for the top spot on most pound-for-pound lists following a 12-month stretch in which he would have captured a secondary super middleweight title, unified belts at 160 pounds and won a light heavyweight title.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Canelo vs. Kovalev scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Canelo

Kovalev



Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results



Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (c), WBO light heavyweight title

Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno -- Lightweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Marlen Esparza -- Interim WBA flyweight title

Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz -- Welterweight

Thanks for stopping by.