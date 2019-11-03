Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights
LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez will look to join an exclusive list of all-time great Mexican fighters when he challenges for his fourth title in as many weight classes in Las Vegas. Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs), the unified and lineal middleweight champion, will move up divisions to challenge WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) in the main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The 36-year-old Kovalev will have a distinct size advantage but needs to answer questions about his chin, resistance to body shots and stamina late in fights. The native of Russia needed multiple visits to the scale on Friday and disrobed in order to make 175 pounds. He also reportedly has a rehydration clause to meet the following morning.Alvarez can make a stronger case for the top spot on most pound-for-pound lists following a 12-month stretch in which he would have captured a secondary super middleweight title, unified belts at 160 pounds and won a light heavyweight title.
Canelo vs. Kovalev scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Canelo
Kovalev
Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results
Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (c), WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno -- Lightweight
Seniesa Estrada vs. Marlen Esparza -- Interim WBA flyweight title
Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz -- Welterweight
