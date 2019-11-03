Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from proven boxing insider

Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest names in boxing, and on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, he will take the risk of bumping up two weight classes to fight Sergey Kovalev for the WBO Light Heavyweight Championship. Canelo (52-1-2, 35 KOs) is the current lineal middleweight champion, a title he's held since besting Gennady Golovkin last September. Now, he's gunning for another huge takedown as he goes head-to-head with Ring Magazine's 2014 Fighter of the Year. Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) has plenty of power, which was on full display in his most recent bout with Anthony Yarde. The Russian also has a win over Bernard Hopkins on his resume. However, it's Canelo listed as the -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100), with Kovalev going off as the +310 underdog (risk $100 to win $310) in the latest Canelo vs. Kovalev odds. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, but before you make your Canelo vs. Kovalev picks, listen to the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring.

When Kovalev fought Eleider Alvarez in January, Kovalev won as an underdog, and the fight went over 9.5 rounds.

Kahn knows that Canelo will be able to lean on his fight experience. He's already bested the likes of Golovkin, Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He also took Floyd Mayweather Jr. to the brink in 2013 in what wound up going down as a majority decision win for Mayweather. Even against a bigger, more powerful puncher like Kovalev, Canelo should be able to use his counter-punching ability to take advantage of Kovalev's desire to land big shots.

"Canelo will eventually find his distance and work on Kovalev's body," Kahn told SportsLine. "Kovalev's height shouldn't be an issue, as Canelo had no issues with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Rocky Fielding or Daniel Jacobs, all of whom had considerable height advantages."

But just because Alvarez is a younger, more decorated fighter doesn't mean he'll handle "Krusher" Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs). The Russian has a three-inch height edge and is arguably the most powerful fighter Alvarez has faced. Kovalev, who has knocked out 76 percent of his opponents, also has an accurate jab and a reach advantage he can use to land it. Speculation abounds that Kovalev will go for the early knockout against the technically superior Alvarez, but the Russian also has improved his endurance under trainer Buddy McGirt and is prepared to go the distance if needed.

"I respect his steps and his risks," Kovalev told reporters. "This is boxing, but in boxing, only real men try to prove themselves, that they're a real fighter, and Canelo is that. But this is my division, I have been in this division since my first fight, and I want to make my history, my story. He's just trying."

