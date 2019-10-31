Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

One of the year's biggest boxing matches goes down on Saturday night when unified middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez moves up two weight classes to fight WBO light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) is aiming to become a four-division world champ and increase his global stardom, while the 36-year-old Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) is gunning for one more huge victory before he retires. Alvarez has the better pedigree, but Kovalez has the edge in power and size, with a four-inch height advantage. Bookmakers list Alvarez as a -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100) in the latest Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, with the Russian getting +310 (risk $100 to win $310) as the underdog. You can also make Canelo vs. Kovalev bets on how many rounds it lasts, the method of victory for each fighter, and whether it will end in a draw (a 26-1 long shot) among many wagering options. Before you any Canelo vs. Kovalev picks, see what SportsLine's resident boxing guru, Peter Kahn, has to say.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and advisor, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring.

For the first GGG-Canelo fight, Kahn called the draw at 20-1, and anyone who followed his recommendation cashed huge. When Kovalev fought Eleider Alvarez in January, Kahn predicted Kovalev would win as an underdog, and also nailed the fight going over 9.5 rounds.

Alvarez vs. Kovalev

Kahn knows that Alvarez, 29, has won three straight fights since his draw with GGG, including a majority decision in the GGG rematch a little over a year ago. Last December, Canelo moved up to 168 pounds and took out Rocky Fielding, then in May he went back down to middleweight to defeat Daniel Jacobs. A win on Saturday night in the 175-pound division would make Alvarez just the fourth Mexican boxer to hold titles in four different weight classes.

But just because Alvarez is a younger, more decorated fighter doesn't mean he'll handle "Krusher" Kovalev. The Russian is coming off an 11th-round knockout of Anthony Yarde in August. With his powerful jab, and with legendary trainer Buddy McGirt in his corner, many believe Kovalev can pull off the upset. Kovalev, after all, is fighting in his natural weight class while Canelo is moving up two divisions.

"I respect his steps and his risks," Kovalev told reporters. "This is boxing, but in boxing, only real men try to prove themselves, that they're a real fighter, and Canelo is that. But this is my division, I have been in this division since my first fight, and I want to make my history, my story. He's just trying."

