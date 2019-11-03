Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev start time, results, boxing undercard, how to watch, odds

Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.

Many expected Alvarez to once again challenge rival Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy of their two bouts over the last two years that delivered nothing but action throughout. But Alvarez's shrewd business decision -- and a short holdout from his typical September date -- leave fans with arguably an even more intriguing bout against Kovalev where it's tough to predict what could happen against a much bigger opponent.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Plus, there's a few more names fight fans might know on this card, including top lightweight Ryan Garcia when he takes on Romero Duno. Garcia recently signed a new deal with Golden Boy Promotions after threatening to leave the company during a contract dispute.

This is also a potential breakout opportunity for young prospect Blair Cobbs when he takes on Carlos Ortiz in a welterweight showdown. The 12-0 southpaw as eight knockouts in his short career but has yet to be challenged in any bout.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week. Be sure to check back in as we get closer to the fight. Odds courtesy of MGM.

Canelo vs. Kovalev card, results



Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev (c), WBO light heavyweight title

Ryan Garcia vs. Romero Duno -- Lightweight

Seniesa Estrada (ic) def. Marlen Esparza via technical decision (90-81, 89-82, 88-83)

Blair Cobbs def. Carlos Ortiz via seventh-round TKO (corner stoppage)

Evan Holyfield scores quick knockout in pro debut

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information



Canelo vs. Kovalev features

So who wins Canelo vs. Kovalev? How many rounds does it last? And what best bet should you make for a 7-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets, all from the fight game insider who called the draw at 20-1 in the first GGG-Canelo fight.