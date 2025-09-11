Arguably the biggest fight of the year is here. Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight on Saturday night inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight has the opportunity to add to the legacy of both men as they near the end of storied runs inside the ring.

Crawford rose through the ranks to becoming one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport after achieving undisputed status at both 140 and 147 pounds in 2017 and 2023, respectively.

Now that you know what's at stake, bet Canelo vs. Crawford at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Crawford has fought just once since a 2023 beatdown of Errol Spence Jr. to become undisputed welterweight champion. He defeated Israil Madrimov in 2024 at junior middleweight in a performance that left fans wanting more from the pound-for-pound great.

Alvarez, meanwhile, has let people down with his choice of opponents lately. The Mexican star recently defeated William Scull to regain his status as undisputed champ at super middleweight, but the fight was dreadful after Scull chose to run around and not fight. But now, both men get a chance to silence the doubters that have come up in a big way on the big stage.

Below is the complete fight card for Canlo vs. Crawford, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds

Canelo Alvarez (c) -160 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title

Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights

Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title

Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights

Serhii Bohachuk -560 vs. Brandon Adams +370, super welterweights

Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights

Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights

Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights

Now that you know the odds, bet Crawford vs. Canelo at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first football bet doesn't win:

Canelo vs. Crawford info

Date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas



Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Netflix (subscription required)

Canelo vs. Crawford countdown