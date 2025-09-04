The legend of Saul "Canelo" Álvarez stands between Terence Crawford and another historic achievement. Crawford, the first two-division undisputed champion of the four-belt era, will become the first three-division undisputed boxing champ if he beats Canelo.

Canelo vs. Crawford takes place on Sept. 13, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day, an occasion now synonymous with fights featuring the top Mexican star today. The reigning super middleweight champion defends his titles against Crawford, the latter of whom moves up to 168 pounds for the first time in his career. Crawford, who has won world titles from lightweight to junior middleweight, has never fought in excess of 154 pounds. It's Canelo's most high-profile fight since battling Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

The fight, billed as "Once In A Lifetime," is the first Zuffa Boxing event promoted by UFC CEO Dana White under parent company TKO. The undercard features an interim super middleweight title fight between champion Christian M'billi and Lester Martinez, plus Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. in a clash between rising prospects.

Below is the complete fight card for Canlo vs. Crawford, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds

Canelo Alvarez (c) -170 vs. Terence Crawford +143, undisputed super middleweight title

Callum Walsh -295 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +225, junior middleweights

Christian M'billi (c) -185 vs. Lester Martinez +145, interim WBC super middleweight title

Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights

Serhii Bohachuk -500 vs. Brandon Adams +350, super welterweights

Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights

Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights

Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights

Marco Verde vs. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt, super middleweights

