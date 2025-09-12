Terence Crawford will challenge Saul "Canelo" Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship on Saturday in Las Vegas. What was once thought of as a wildly unrealistic idea is now here.

Crawford was thought to be too small to make the move to 168 pounds to face Alvarez. After all, Crawford had only fought once above welterweight, a 2024 junior middleweight win over Israil Madrimov in what was Crawford's lone fight since he became undisputed welterweight champion with a win over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023.

But Crawford insists he's up to the challenge and has packed on muscle in an attempt to be ready to fight at the highest weight of his career. With a win, Crawford would become the first man to have gone undisputed in three different weight classes.

Alvarez is on his second run as undisputed super middleweight champion, most recently defeating William Scull to regain the IBF title that had been stripped from him after failing to fight Scull earlier. This fight has suddenly become important to Alvarez's legacy as the Scull fight -- among a string of under-skilled opponents -- represented a continued thought of ducking the best available fighters, like David Benavidez and David Morrell.

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the undercard with the latest odds before getting to the picks.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Canelo Alvarez (c) -160 vs. Terence Crawford +130, undisputed super middleweight title

Callum Walsh -335 vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. +240, junior middleweights

Christian M'billi (c) -205 vs. Lester Martinez +150, interim WBC super middleweight title

Mohammed Alakel -3000 vs. John Ornelas +1100, lightweights

Serhii Bohachuk -560 vs. Brandon Adams +370, super welterweights

Ivan Dychko -120 vs. Jermaine Franklin -105, heavyweights

Reito Tsutsumi -5000 vs. Javier Martinez +1500, super featherweights

Sultan Almohamed vs. Martin Caraballo, light welterweights

Steven Nelson -320 vs. Raiko Santana +240, light heavyweights

Canelo vs. Crawford predictions

Brian Campbell: Weight classes are there for a reason. And great big men almost never lose to equally great little men. This has largely been the refrain from anyone picking Alvarez to stop Crawford's bid to become the first three-time, four-belt undisputed champion in boxing history. But both of those are only partly true and depend upon the fighters in question. The main argument on the other side -- that if anyone can do it, Crawford can -- is something I happen to actually agree with. But even that doesn't mean the final result is automatic. Two all-time great fighters will share the ring on Saturday. But the one major narrative my prediction can't support is the idea that Alvarez has lost enough of a step physically (not to mention his hunger to fight, altogether) and that he's a sitting duck to be upset despite the fact that he's bigger, stronger, younger and has been far more active over the past two years (fighting four times to just once for Crawford).

Has Alvarez been coasting just a bit, allowing lesser competition to go the distance against him while outright ducking a showdown with unbeaten David Benavidez? Yes. It's true. So is the fact that outside of his 2022 loss to light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez hasn't faced an opponent truly capable of upending him in a very long time. But Alvarez isn't where he is right now as the sport's biggest star and richest active competitor without knowing how to turn it on and off when it matters.

Even though Crawford will be two years shy of turning 38 on fight night and is making his debut at 168 pounds after moving up two weight classes, I still believe he will be competitive and difficult. Crawford can switch stances at will, is as smart and sharp of a puncher that boxing has seen in years and has a pronounced backbone which could allow him to give-and-trade at times if he picks his spots. This dream fight wouldn't be a reality if there wasn't a legitimate chance that Crawford could win it. But those chances seem to heavily involve the belief that Alvarez can't fight hard for 12 full rounds or has lost enough of a step that he might be outworked by a fighter three years his senior.

Expect Alvarez to use not only his body attack but his penchant for beating up the arms of his opponents by brutalizing their guard with heavy hooks to slow down Crawford's inevitable movement. Alvarez has one of the best chins in boxing history, which makes an upset stoppage unlikely. As long as he makes sure Crawford feels his physical advantages and makes him pay for taking chances, this remains a fight that Alvarez very much should win. Pick: Canelo via unanimous decision

Brent Brookhouse: I feel like I've been on a roller coaster in the past few months. Initially, it seemed impossible that Crawford would jump multiple weight classes to defeat one of the greatest fighters of his era. Crawford didn't appear to carry his full power up to junior middleweight when he faced Madrimov in a fight Madrimov nearly won. So, why should we expect Crawford to be more physically capable moving up another two weight classes? Plus, Crawford has been relatively inactive, having fought just once since July 2023.

Then again, Alvaraz hasn't exactly looked his best over the past several years. That doesn't mean he's been pushed to the brink of defeat since the Bivol fight, but a performance as dreadful as the Scull fight, where the fighters combined for the fewest punches thrown in a 12-round fight in CompuBox history and Alvarez threw the second fewest of any fighter, doesn't exactly inspire confidence. A fighter as good as Crawford eats any boxer who shows up that uninspired alive. Oh, and Alvarez hasn't scored a stoppage in seven fights.

Then I realized I was spending so much time thinking about the few negatives of two great fighters. In the end, both men should be as up and ready as possible for a fight this big. Alvarez is a genius boxer who knows he can't fight Crawford like he could sleepwalk through the Scull fight. And Crawford may not carry all his power up to super middleweight, but he's as gifted a boxer as the sport has and can work around that and play to his strengths.

In the end, I do think weight classes matter. Alvarez is used to fighting at 168, he has taken big punches from big men and not crumbled. Crawford has not tasted the same level of pop and we don't know what it looks like when Alvarez lands thudding body shots and connects to the chin. Crawford has a great beard, but the unknowns rest with him far more than Alvarez and that's why I've come to my final conclusion. Pick: Canelo via unanimous decision

