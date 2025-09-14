There's a new undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, and his name is Terence "Bud" Crawford. The native of Omaha, Nebraska took down Canelo Alvarez in a terrific fight on Saturday by unanimous decision to make history as the first man to go undisputed in three weight classes.

Both men made piles of cash for their efforts on Saturday as it was reported to be one of the richest fight purses in boxing history.

Alvarez has long been one of boxing's biggest box office draws. Saturday wouldn't be any different for Alvarez. At the time the bout was announced in May, it was reported that Alvarez's payout would be somewhere between $100 million to $150 million. UFC CEO Dana White, who is at the forefront of TKO's promotional efforts for the fight, seemingly confirmed that number during fight week, telling Vegas PBS that Alvarez was "probably" walking away with at least $100 million.

Exact payouts are unlikely to be revealed, as regulations that once required those numbers to be made public in Nevada have been changed, as they have been in many other states.

Crawford, however, claimed during a podcast appearance that he took the fight for just $10 million.

"I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby," Crawford said. "The legacy outweighs the money."