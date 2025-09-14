Terence Crawford is crowding the history books. On Saturday, Crawford became the first three-division undisputed boxing champion of the four-belt era, overcoming his status as a marginal underdog to beat super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford moved up two weight classes to pursue greatness. The added muscle did not hamper him. Crawford implemented his signature speed and elusiveness with expert precision, dodging Alvarez's bombs and returning fire in combinations. Crawford fearlessly took momentum back each time it seemed Alvarez was building towards something. The outcome: a unanimous decision win for "Bud."

Crawford is already the inaugural two-division undisputed boxing champion, a feat since accomplished by Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk. Crawford once again set himself apart from his contemporaries by becoming the only person to achieve undisputed status in three weight classes. Beating Alvarez eclipsed his acclaimed 2023 win over Errol Spence Jr. Boxing politics often interfered in Crawford's ability to secure major fights, but he scored a legacy-boosting box office win in Las Vegas.

Saturday's undercard featured a memorable WBC interim super middleweight title clash between Christian M'billi and Lester Martinez. They brawled tooth-and-nail for 10 rounds. Their memorable performance ended in a draw, spurring anticipation for a rematch. The co-main event saw Callum Walsh improve to 15-0 against Fernando Vargas Jr.

Canelo vs. Crawford fight card, results

Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez (c) via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)

Christian M'billi (c) vs. Lester Martinez ends in a split draw (93-97, 96-94, 95-95)

Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91 98-92)

Canelo vs. Crawford info

Date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas



Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Netflix (subscription required)

