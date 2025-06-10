One of the biggest fights of the year finally has a date and location. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence "Bud" Crawford will officially meet on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight championship. An official press release also announced that the fight will stream live on Netflix.

The news comes after something of a roller coaster that saw rumors of the fight taking place in various cities around the world, different potential dates floated and even mild controversy over who would be involved in promoting the fight.

TKO, the owner of WWE and UFC, will officially promote the fight alongside Turki Alalshikh, Riyadh Season and Sela.

"Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley," TKO's Dana White said in the press release. "Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I'm going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It's literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight."

Momentum started to build for Alvarez vs. Crawford in 2023, with Crawford looking for a huge payday after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in a fight years in the making to become undisputed welterweight champion. Crawford (41-0, 31 KO) moved up to junior middleweight in his lone fight since defeating Spence, a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA world title.

Crawford would be moving up from 154 pounds all the way to 168 pounds to face Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KO), who has won titles as high as the 175-pound division.

"I'm super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix," Alvarez said in a statement. "On Sept. 13, I'm ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

In his most recent fight, Alvarez defeated William Scull to become a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds. The Scull fight was Alvarez's first of a recently-signed deal with Riyadh Season.

Both fighters have won world titles in four divisions and both have achieved undisputed status, making them two of the best fighters of their generation. Crawford currently holds the No. 4 spot in the CBS Sports pound-for-pound rankings while Alvarez sits at No. 7.

There is no official venue announced for Alvarez vs. Crawford, though there are rumors that the fight will happen at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The fight also marks a further investment into boxing events on Netflix following the success of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and the upcoming card headlined by the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.