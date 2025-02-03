The long-discussed bout between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence Crawford is inching toward being finalized. A new report from The Ring Magazine claims that an agreement is in place for the two pound-for-pound talents to fight this September in Las Vegas.

It is worth noting that The Ring is now owned by Turki Alalshikh and Alalshikh would also be one of the men behind getting the fight done as it would reported be a part of "Riyadh Season" despite being held in Las Vegas.

Momentum started to build for Alvarez vs. Crawford in 2023, with Crawford looking for a huge payday after defeating Errol Spence Jr. to become undisputed welterweight champion. The difference in weight between Crawford and Alvarez, who is the current unified and former undisputed super middleweight champion made it seem unlikely the fight would ever come together.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KO) moved up to junior middleweight in his lone fight since defeating Spence, a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA world title. Crawford was a bit less explosive and dominant against Madrimov compared to the wrecking ball he'd been one weight division lower.

Crawford now must move up from 154 pounds all the way to 168 pounds to face Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KO), who has won titles as high as the 175-pound light heavyweight division.

Both fighters have won world titles in four divisions and both have achieved undisputed status, making them two of the best fighters of their generation. Crawford currently holds the No. 3 spot in the CBS Sports pound-for-pound rankings while Alvarez sits at No. 6.

Alvarez has spent recent years fighting opposition a step below what fans wanted, including easily dispatching of another junior middleweight champion in Jermell Charlo. After his two best available challengers, David Benavidez and David Morrell, both moved to light heavyweight after Alvarez made it clear he had no intention of fighting them, the Mexican superstar was left without a clear choice for his next fight.

As long as the fighters officially sign the contract and settle on a date and venue, it appears we know what's next for Alvarez and it's a fellow elite fighter looking to find a big money fight in the waning years of his career.