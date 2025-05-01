Canelo Alvarez brings his five-fight winning streak to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when he takes on William Scull with the winner becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champion. The undercard begins Saturday, May 3, at approximately 7 p.m. ET, while the main event is likely to begin around 11 p.m. ET. Canelo is 62-2-2 and hasn't lost since 2022, while Scull is undefeated at 23-0. Alvarez is the resounding favorite at -4000 at DraftKings, while Scull is priced at +1500. Bettors looking to place wagers on this fight can utilize various new-user welcome promotions from some of the top sportsbooks, which we break down in more detail below.

Alvarez vs. Scull preview

Alvarez, 34, has been a star in the boxing world for a long time, having burst onto the scene, having earned his first title at 20 years old. He faces Scull, 32, who is undefeated and most recently defeated Vladimir Shishkin for the then-vacant IBF super-middleweight title. That belt was vacated by Alvarez when he opted not to fight Scull and pursue bouts with other fighters. Alvarez will defend his WBC, WBA, and WBO super-middleweight titles in this fight. This fight is a mandatory defense for Alvarez, and depending on what happens, it could impact his scheduled bout with Terence Crawford later in 2025.

Scull stands 5-foot-11 to Alvarez's 5-foot-7.5, and Scull has a reach advantage at 73 inches to Alvarez's 70.5. Alvarez has finished far more of his fights than Scull has, with 39 of his 62 professional wins coming by knockout, while nine of Scull's 23 victories have been knockouts. Both fighters are orthodox, meaning they're right-handed and typically are in a stance with their left hand closer to their opponent. At DraftKings, an Alvarez win by knockout, TKO or disqualification is -200, and an Alvarez win by decision is +160. Scull winning by knockout, TKO or disqualification is +2200 and a Scull win by decision is +3500. A draw for this bout is priced at +3500.

Alvarez has lost just twice in his storied career, and both came via decision. On Thursday, Scull said he wouldn't be targeting a knockout to defeat Alvarez, but he did challenge his opponent to knock him out, saying, "Does he have a lot of knockouts? That's fine, but let's see if he can knock me out as easy as people say."

Rules and responsible gaming

It's crucial for all bettors to practice responsible gaming, which is taken very seriously at all sportsbooks. These sportsbooks offer various tools and resources for users, such as wager and time limits, reality checks, voluntary self-exclusion and timeouts, and much more.

Other responsible gambling resources available include 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.