Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight results: Mexican superstar reclaims undisputed title in 'boring' fight
Alvarez did what he could against an opponent who spent most of the fight running away from him
After 12 rounds of action in Saudi Arabia, there was little debate who won the undisputed super middleweight championship fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and William Scull. The action was dull, but it was clear Alvarez won the fight and the three ringside judges agreed, giving Alvarez a unanimous decision victory.
The fight was an uninspiring affair that saw Scull, who entered as IBF champion, try to use lateral movement but never engaged offensively while Alvarez tracked him down round after round to pick off rounds.
There was no dominant round for either fighter before the conclusion of the fight. Despite Alvarez doing the better work, he barely edged out two official scorecards to take the unanimous decision win by scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 119-109.
After the fight, Turki Alalshikh asked Terence Crawford to enter the ring before presenting a new belt to Alvarez and introducing a new belt he said was "100% gold" ahead of a planned September fight between Alvarez and Crawford. The two men then came face to face before a Sept. 12 date was announced for their planned bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
"I hope September comes another kind of fight," Alvarez said. "For me, it was a boring fight. I hate those kind of fighters."
The plan now turns to the planned fight between Alvarez, now the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, and Crawford, a former undisputed welterweight champion. That fight will be one of the biggest of 2025 or 2026, whenever the fight comes together.
The undercard on Saturday also left a lot to be desired as none of the three matchups really delivered much action. Badou Jack narrowly outpointed Noel Mikaelian to retain his WBC cruiserweight title in the co-main event. Jaime Munguia got his revenge on Bruno Surace after Surace delivered the upset of the year in 2024 with a Hail Mary of a knockout. The rematch did not see much change from the first fight other than Munguia being more defensively responsible and keeping Surace at bay. And heavyweights Martin Bakole and Efe Ajagba fought to a majority draw in what many hoped would be a fun brawl that struggled to live up to expectations.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.
Canelo Fight card, results
- Canelo Alvarez (c) def. William Scull via unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 119-109)
- Badou Jack (c) def. Noel Mikaelian via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113)
- Jaime Munguia def. Bruno Surace via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111)
- Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba ends in a majority draw (96-94 Ajagba, 95-95, 95-95)
Canelo vs. Scull scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Alvarez (c)
|9
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|118
|Scull (c)
|10
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|110
Official result: Saul "Canelo" Alvarez def. William Scull via unanimous decision to become undisputed super middleweight champion
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 12
More of the same early, with Scull moving along the outside of the ring and Alvarez following. Alvarez managed to land a few shots along the ropes before Scull landed a right hand to the body. The fight finished without anything meaningful but Alvarez should again be undisputed middleweight champion. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (118-110)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 11
Scull avoided punches along the ropes while not returning any offense. Again, not a geat round with Scull pokig and searching on the outside with Scull doing nothing meaningful in each round. Another disappointing round in a disappointing weekend for the sport of boxing. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (108-101)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 10
Scull stuck to his plan of moving along the outside of the ring and popping off jabs. Despite that strategy, Alvarez kept cutting off the ring and landing the better punches, mostly to the body. Another round in the books, another round that has disappointed fans. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (98-92)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 9
Scull continued moving around the ring while Alvarez fired a shot that landed low and drew a warning from the referee. Alvarez landed to the body while Scull slid along the ropes. Another Alvarez combination landed, with one connecting to the body. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (88-83)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 8
Alvarez landed a hard counter as Scull kept trying to slide around the outside of the ring. Alvarez kept coming forward, with neither man doing much of anything. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (78-74)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 7
Alvarez again landed a body shot counter as Scull tried to fire off a right hand. Alvarez kept coming forward as Scull moved around the ring, with Alvarez landing meaningful body shots. This is a bad fight thus far. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (68-65)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 6
Scull landed a good right hand early in the round. Alvarez landed a right hand to the body before a Scull counter missed. Alvarez landed another body shot shortly after. Scull popped off another jab late. This is not a great fight. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (58-56)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 5
Scull landed a short uppercut early. Scull kept up some pressure, keeping Alvarez on the back foot. Alvarez unloaded a few along the ropes but didn't connect. Alvarez landed a right to the body. Another Alvarez body shot may have been enough to win another uneventful round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (48-47)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 4
Alvarez closed the distance and worked the body, but wasn't overly aggressive. Scull landed a right hand as he baited Alvarez forward. Not much to say about the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (38-38)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 3
Scull continued to move along the edge of the ring, countering an Alvarez body shot with a right hand. Alvarez continued looking for a perfect counter while Scull popped off simple jabs. Scull kept moving and popping with jabs and right hands, but Alvarez did mostly nothing. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Scull (29-28)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 2
Alvarez continued to follow Scull around the outside of the ring in the early moments. Alvarez connected to the body before coming upstairs. Alvarez went to the body again shortly after. Scull hit a jab and easily avoided a winging hook from Alvarez. Alvarez hit two body shots late that may be the difference in the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Alvarez (19-19)
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. William Scull -- Round 1
Scull moved along the outside of the ring, popping jabs while making Alvarez follow him around the ring. Scull continued to pop out jabs while Alvarez followed him around the perimeter of the ring. Ultimately an uneventful round but Scull did enough for a small win. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Scull
William Scull is in the ring while Saul "Canelo" Alvarez makes a long entrance to the ring in front of an entirely disinterested crowd in Saudi Arabia.
Badou Jack takes a majority decision onver Noel Mikaelian
With the decision, Jack retains the WBC cruiserweight championship. The sun is now rising in Saudi Arabia as we head toward our main event between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight championshio.
And that's that. Badou Jack takes a majority decision over Noel Mikaelian. Another in a weekend of terrible fights but Jack wins and takes the majority decision victory.
