The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line when Canelo Alvarez takes on William Scull in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Canelo vs. Scull fight card at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, gets underway with the ring walk set for approximately 11 p.m. ET. Canelo (62-2-2), a Mexico boxer who traditionally fights on Cinco de Mayo weekend, has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, including super middleweight. Scull, meanwhile, has held the International Boxing Federation super middleweight title since October.

Canelo is a -3000 favorite (risk $3000 to win $100), while Scull comes back at +1360 in the latest Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds is 9.5, with the Over at -125 and Under at -110. The fight going the distance is at +166.

Why you should back Alvarez

Alvarez, 34, has dominated the sport, compiling a 62-2-2 career record since starting his career in October 2005. He has registered 39 wins by knockout and 23 by decision. Alvarez is on a five-bout winning streak. He is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision win over Edgar Berlanga this past September to retain the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Alvarez began his career at age 15 with a knockout of Abraham Gonzalez on Oct. 29, 2005, and won his first championship in August 2007, when he earned a unanimous decision win over Ricardo Cano for the Jalisco welterweight title. He became the youngest boxer to claim the World Boxing Council light middleweight crown in 2011. Alvarez is the only boxer in history to become the undisputed super middleweight championship, doing so in 2021, and held that distinction until last July.

Why you should back Scull

Scull, 32, has been a professional boxer since November 2016. In his first fight, he knocked out Gaston Dario Avalos in the first round of a scheduled four-round bout. He has since compiled a 23-0 record, earning nine wins by knockout and 14 by decision. On July 20, 2019, he knocked out Sebastian Horacio Papeschi in the sixth round of a scheduled 12-round match to win the South American super-middleweight title.

He later earned a unanimous decision victory over Gino Kanters in February 2021 to earn the vacant IBO international super-middleweight crown. By November of that year, he knocked out Deneb Diaz in the second round to win the vacant IBF Latino super-middleweight title. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Vladimir Shishkin this past October for the vacant IBF super-middleweight championship.

How to make Alvarez vs. Scull picks

