Canelo on possible trilogy fight with GGG: 'If the people want another fight, we'll do it again'

The first fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin last year was a great one, but everyone was left disappointed after it resulted in a draw. This time around, nearly exactly a year to the day later, the two warriors achieved the impressive feat of putting on an even better show.

Though both Alvarez and GGG tried their hardest to end the fight early -- each fighter landed all sorts of powerful shots that would have knocked out lesser opponents -- it once again went to the cards. And while one judge saw this second fight as a draw as well, the two others scored it 115-113 for Alvarez, who became the WBA, WBC and lineal middleweight champion.

It was an instant classic that easily could have gone either way. So unsurprisingly, it's left everyone who watched eager to see them go at it again, and the new champion is among them. For now, Alvarez wants to celebrate his hard-fought victory, but said in the ring after the fight that he'd be willing to do a third fight.

"If the people want another fight, we'll do it again," Alvarez said. "We'll do it again, no doubt."

As for Golovkin, it seems likely that he'd want another fight in order to win his belts back. However, he left the ring without speaking, heading back to receive medical treatment on his eye, which required stitches.

With how close the first two fights were, and the amount of money that could be made from running it back a third time, it seems likely this fight will be made. In fact, you can already place odds on who you think would win Alvarez-GGG 3. But of course, only time will tell if it actually ends up happening.