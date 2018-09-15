Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight live stream: Watch online, start time, HBO PPV, card, undercard

One of the most anticipated championship boxing rematches has finally arrived. Saturday night, just a tad over one year after they met for the first time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will step into the ring with one another once again in the hope of deciding the best middleweight in the world.

The first meeting between these two power punchers did not go as everyone had hoped. Last September in Las Vegas, Alvarez and GGG went the entire 12 rounds with the bout controversially being ruled a draw. The rematch was inevitable from that moment, although it's taking place a little later than originally expected. The second bout was scheduled to take place on May 5, but failed drug tests on the part of Alvarez followed by a subsequent six-month suspension put a halt to those plans.

Thankfully, the two sides were able to come to terms for this date on Saturday night, and fight fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating watching these two throw with each other for the second time.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99

Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream

Live stream: FITE.tv

Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Gennady Golovkin (c) -155 Canelo Alvarez +125 Unified middleweight championship Jaime Munguia (c) -5000 Brandon Cook +1400 WBO junior middleweight championship David Lemieux -190 Gary O'Sullivan +155 Middleweight Roman Gonzalez -2000 Moises Fuentes +750 Junior bantamweight



