Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight live stream: Watch online, start time, HBO PPV, card, undercard
Everything you need to know to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday
One of the most anticipated championship boxing rematches has finally arrived. Saturday night, just a tad over one year after they met for the first time, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will step into the ring with one another once again in the hope of deciding the best middleweight in the world.
The first meeting between these two power punchers did not go as everyone had hoped. Last September in Las Vegas, Alvarez and GGG went the entire 12 rounds with the bout controversially being ruled a draw. The rematch was inevitable from that moment, although it's taking place a little later than originally expected. The second bout was scheduled to take place on May 5, but failed drug tests on the part of Alvarez followed by a subsequent six-month suspension put a halt to those plans.
Thankfully, the two sides were able to come to terms for this date on Saturday night, and fight fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating watching these two throw with each other for the second time.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Canelo vs. GGG 2 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: PPV (via HBO) | Price: $84.99
Cable providers: Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Optimum, AT&T U-verse, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Frontier, SuddenLink, Mediacom Xtream
Live stream: FITE.tv
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Gennady Golovkin (c) -155
Canelo Alvarez +125
Unified middleweight championship
Jaime Munguia (c) -5000
Brandon Cook +1400
WBO junior middleweight championship
David Lemieux -190
Gary O'Sullivan +155
Middleweight
Roman Gonzalez -2000
Moises Fuentes +750
Junior bantamweight
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch on Sa...
-
Mayweather commandeers spotlight again
Saturday was a reminder of who truly owns the boxing spotlight
-
GGG vs Canelo 2: odds, picks, best bets
Data scientist's model correctly predicted GGG-Canelo battling to a draw last year
-
Pros predict Canelo-Golovkin rematch
There's definitely not a consensus out there for this highly anticipated rematch
-
Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight predictions, pick
The biggest boxing match of 2018 may finally be upon this weekend in Las Vegas
-
Mayweather: Pacquiao rematch in 2018
Mayweather owns a perfect 50-0 record after beating Conor McGregor in 2017