Canelo vs. GGG 2 fight purses: How much each fighter on main card will take home on Saturday
It appears Gennady Golovkin got the split he demanded in contract negotiations with Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will both take home a guaranteed $5 million for Saturday's middleweight title rematch in Las Vegas.
The official purses were confirmed to ESPN on Friday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, although both fighters are expected to make upwards of tens of millions more after pay-per-view sales. The fight, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena (<strong>HBO PPV, 8 p.m. ET</strong>), is a rematch of their controversial split draw last September in an action-packed bout which produced 1.3 million PPV buys.
Saturday's second meeting is expected to exceed that number thanks to a wild 12 months which included Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) failing a pair of drug tests which forced the original May 5 date to be postponed. Alvarez, 28, has maintained his innocence, citing tainted meat in Mexico after he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.
Because of the controversy surrounding the drug tests and the scorecards from the first fight, which most believe Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) had won, the second fight has become a grudge match thanks to GGG's outspoken comments regarding his anger.
For their first bout last year, Alvarez earned a guaranteed purse of $5 million while Golovkin made $3 million.
The purses for Saturday's PPV undercard fighters are: Jaime Munguia, $250,000; Brandon Cook, $30,000; David Lemieux, $200,000; Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan, $400,000; Roman Gonzalez, $200,000; Moises Fuentes, $35,000.
