Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds: Expert picks from advanced model that nailed September's draw

One year after their fight ended with a questionable draw, Kazakhstan's Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Mexico's Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will battle again Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sportsbooks list GGG as a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) with Canelo getting +135 (risk $100 to win $135) as the underdog. GGG has a three-inch reach advantage and a one-inch height advantage, but the 28-year-old Canelo is eight years younger and, coming back from his drug-related suspension, enters this bout fresh. The public seems to believe in Canelo, as he's a smaller underdog now than when betting opened.

Before you lock in your GGG vs. Canelo 2 picks, you need to listen to Peter Kahn. He's the boxing insider who correctly predicted the draw last September. That bet paid +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

Kahn knows money has been coming in on Canelo, who's moved from a +150 underdog to +135. "Canelo is going to move backward and attempt to use angles and counter-punching to earn him a points victory," Kahn told SportsLine. "In the first fight, GGG was the aggressor and continuously walked Canelo down, but he failed to make him pay when he had Canelo on the ropes and allowed Canelo to do enough counter-punching to earn rounds that influenced a draw."

