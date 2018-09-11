Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds: Expert picks from same model that nailed September's draw

In a breathlessly-awaited rematch, Canelo Alvarez will go after Gennady Golovkin's WBA and WBC middleweight titles on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) fought to a controversial draw last September. They were originally scheduled to meet again in May, but Alvarez was suspended six months after testing positive for a banned substance. Now the megafight is set, and Golovkin is a -145 favorite. That means a $145 bet would return $100. Alvarez is fetching +125 (risk $100 to win $125) as the underdog.



Before you lock in your GGG vs. Canelo 2 picks, you need to listen to Peter Kahn. He's the boxing insider who correctly predicted the draw last September. That bet paid +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered.



A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.



Kahn knows money has been pouring in on Canelo, who's moved from a +150 underdog to +125. The action is striking because many feel GGG won the first fight.



"I feel that GGG let Canelo off the hook at times and was breathing heavy early in the fight," Kahn told SportsLine. "Although getting up there in age at 36, GGG can cement his legacy with a big victory over Canelo in the rematch."



