Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds: Expert picks from the model that nailed September's draw

A huge boxing match is set for Sept. 15 in Las Vegas. Middleweight champ Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 knockouts) takes on Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) in a rematch of their controversial draw last September. Golovkin is a -140 favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in this title bout, meaning a $140 bet would return $100. Alvarez is fetching $120 (risk $100 to win $120) as the underdog. Before you lock in your GGG vs. Canelo picks, you need to listen to Peter Kahn: He's the boxing insider who correctly predicted the draw in September 2017. That bet paid +2,000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast.

Kahn knows money is already coming in on GGG, and Kahn expects him to dictate the pace of the fight. "He's going to cut off the ring and be the more aggressive fighter like he was in the first fight," Kahn told SportsLine.

But Alvarez, currently serving a six-month suspension for using a banned substance, should be able to quickly shake off the rust. He's a lethal combination puncher who's nine years younger than Golovkin.

In the first fight, Alvarez, a former two-division champ, was able "to effectively land the same counter-punches with his back against the ropes," Kahn noted.

